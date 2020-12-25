Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya slays a blue and white outfit as she strikes a stunning pose for the camera; See PICS

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was last seen in the popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Meanwhile, check out her latest pictures on Instagram.

Dahiya never fails to impress us whenever she shares something on social media. The actress has been an inevitable part of the Indian television industry for a long period and continues to be so even now. She has appeared in many popular shows like Yeh Hai Mohhabatein, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, and Intezaar just to name a few. The actress is frequently active on social media and loves expressing her thoughts on the platform from time to time.

As we speak of this, Divyanka has shared a few pictures on social media in which she looks stunning. The diva is wearing a blue and white bodycon dress with dramatic shoulders teamed up with a pair of matching ballerina shoes. She leaves her hair open and opts for a neutral makeup look and glossy pink lip colour. Needless to say, her killer expressions steal our hearts here. Celebs like Sayantani Ghosh, Vahbiz Dorabjee, and others are all praises for Divyanka’s look in the comments section.

Check out the pictures below:

Apart from that, Divyanka Tripathi has also penned a long and thoughtful note that reads, “I am what I wear. At times thin like potato skin at times fluffy like cotton candy. Different sizes every week. Almost living in a perpetual fear. But I feel so stable and constant within! Composed in most complex dresses, calm in a midi, fluttering in wild wind. So, am I really what I wear? Or is it just a social scare!” Meanwhile, she was last seen in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein alongside , , Aditi Bhatia, and others. Divyanka also made her digital debut with a web series last year.

