Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya slays in a simple white outfit as she shares a thoughtful post; Check it out

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle which is sure to grab everyone's attention. Check it out.

Dahiya is among those actresses who have proved their mettle in the Indian television industry through a lot of hard work and dedication. She has a huge fan following all over the country and the reasons behind this are quite obvious. Right from Banoo Main Teri Dulhann’s Vidya to Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Ishita, the stunning actress has always ruled hearts with her acting prowess and utter beauty. Needless to say, Divyanka also serves as a style icon for many other girls out there.

The Intezaar actress is frequently active on social media too and likes to keep her fans updated with whatever is happening in her life. She often keeps on sharing BTS pictures, candid selfies and funny videos on her social media handle thereby sending fans into a frenzy. Most of the time, these timeless moments are clicked with her husband Vivek Dahiya. The couple doles out major relationship goals whenever they post something on social media.

In between all of this, Divyanka has shared a picture on her Instagram handle which is sure to grab the attention of her fans. We can say that the actress has shared a rather creative picture in which she can be seen looking at a reflection of herself. Yes, that’s right. The optical illusion created in the picture is explained in a metaphorical sense by Divyanka in her caption that reads, “I woke up ruminating today, reflecting on my present and my tomorrow. Conclusion: "All I can change is me. Rest all will fall in place as a Domino effect.” The Viraasat actress looks undeniably pretty in the picture as she is seen clad in a white shirt. She ties up her hair into a neat ponytail and opts for a red lip color that completely matches her entire look.

Check out the latest picture of Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya below:

As already mentioned above, Divyanka is married to Vivek Dahiya and the two of them make for the most adorable couple of the Indian television industry. The two lovebirds got married in 2016 and have been inseparable since then. As of now, they are enjoying their quarantine break to the fullest and the frequent social media posts shared by them are proof. The best part is that the couple has been sharing their entire workload which is quite commendable. Right from taking turns to go out for groceries or even cooking food, the two of them have been sharing their household duties well. For instance, Vivek Dahiya recently cooked some delicious pasta for dinner and as mentioned by Divyanka, they were mouth-watering.

On the work front, Divyanka Tripathi was last seen in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which went off-air a few months back. She was paired up opposite in the same and their on-screen chemistry was loved by the audience. The popular daily soap was helmed by none other than Ekta Kapoor herself. Interestingly, Vivek Dahiya was also a part of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein for a brief period.

