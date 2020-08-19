  1. Home
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya teases fans with a glimpse of her special performance at a Ganeshotsav event; WATCH

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is all set to enthrall fans with a special performance at an upcoming Ganeshotsav event. The actress teased fans with a glimpse of her dance and it has fans excited. Take a look.
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was last seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein as Dr. Ishita Bhalla opposite Karan Patel aka Raman. The show went off-air in December last year and since then fans of the actress are waiting for her to announce her next project and spread her magic onscreen. While fans wish to see Divyanka back with a show, the beautiful actress is all set to surprise fans. Divyanka will enthrall fans with a special dance performance at an upcoming Ganeshotsav event, and spread her charm on the small screen again. 

Just a few hours ago, Divyanka took to her social media handle to tease fans with a glimpse of her special performance which will be aired on TV this weekend. Taking to Instagram, Divyanka shared a small clip from her performance, wherein she is seen matching steps on a stage with some background dancers. In the clip, Divyanka is seen dressed in blue and black indo-western attire and is probably grooving to a famous Ganpati song to celebrate the auspicious festival. The actress looks beautiful as ever in her attire, and her enthusiasm makes it evident that she is filled with joy as she performs. 

The diva's special act is for 'Star Parivaar Ganeshotsav 2020' which will be telecasted this Sunday on Star Plus. Within moments of Divyanka sharing this glimpse, fans expressed their excitement to see her groove and celebrate the festival with great zeal. 

Take a look at Divyanka's post here: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#StarParivaarGaneshotsav2020 Sunday 8pm on @starplus @star.aniljha

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on

According to reports, Harshad Chopda, who played Sushant Singh Rajput's on-screen brother in Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil will be giving a heartwarming tribute to the late actor through his performance at this Ganeshotsav event. It will be a special two-hour special episode to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2020.  

Rithvik Dhanjani, Shakti Mohan, Surbhi Jyoti, Siddharth Nigam, Karan V Grover, and several other popular faces will be a part of this Ganpati celebration and will dance on famous songs. Are you excited to see Divyanka and other celebrities make Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 exciting? Let us know in the comment section below. 

