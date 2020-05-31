Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is in a throwback spree as she shares PHOTOS from her NCC days

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya looks unrecognizable as an NCC cadet in some throwback pictures that she has shared on her Instagram handle. Check them out.

Dahiya has been one of the most popular actresses of Indian telly town for a very long time. However, the kind of love and support that she has received post her stint in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is something that is worth praises. The actress who has appeared in numerous other popular shows including Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Intezaar, Ramayan, etc. also enjoys a huge fan following on social media in which she updates them about her daily life too.

In between all of this, Divyanka has shared a few throwback pictures on her Instagram handle which are unmissable. These pictures happen to be from the days when she was an NCC cadet. The actress has also shared a note along with the pictures in which she shares her entire experience. As revealed by her, the beauty norms back then were to show off muscles and flaunt suntans. She writes, “Waxing and shining shoes till your face reflected in them, earning and adorning medals, crisp march past and cautions (#WordsOfCommand) loud that the entire colony could hear you, such were the activities I took pride in."

Divyanka further adds, “Sleeping on thin mats, morning PT and #DrillPractice in the scorching sun, holding together our tents in winds & rains, digging snake trenches around them, lining up to have basic food like watery sabzis, map-like rotis, and weak evening teas and still relishing it all because we knew that survival was more important. Few would call them extremely uncomfortable conditions, few parents might not even let their children experience such adversities but I feel these conditions make one a stronger person mentally and physically. Once gone through all this- you are ready to face the world head-on! This phase wasn't about me, it was about us as a platoon, wing or contingent. Cheers to the memories we made.”

As it has been mentioned above, Divyanka was last seen in the daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein for which she received widespread acclaim along with her co-stars , , Aditi Bhatia and others. Interestingly, the stunning diva’s husband Vivek Dahiya was also a part of the show helmed by Ekta Kapoor for a brief period. As of now, the power couple is making the most of their quarantine break and spending quality time with each other the glimpses of which they share on social media from time to time.

Divyanka and Vivek have also been indulging in multiple productive and creative activities that include cooking, running household errands, taking turns to go out for groceries, and most importantly photography. Yes, that’s right. The husband-wife duo loves showcasing their photography skills and often shares some of their amazing clicks on social media thereby sending their fans into a frenzy. Apart from that, their social media PDAs are just adorable and never fail to grab everyone’s attention. The two lovebirds tied the knot back in 2016 and have been an inseparable part of each other’s lives since then.

