Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya unmissable throwback PICS with Yeh Hai Chahatein's Vidhaan Sharma are simply adorable

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has recently shared a few adorable throwback pictures with former co-star Vidhaan Sharma who is currently seen in Yeh Hai Chahatein. Check them out.

Dahiya loves to keep her fans updated with whatever is happening in her life and if you ask us how then it is definitely through social media. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress has been making the most of the lockdown period and connecting with everyone on the virtual front. Right from her flawless selfies to hilarious videos, Divyanka surely knows how to hog the limelight and grab everyone’s attention. This is the reason why she enjoys a huge fan following.

Well, there is one more person who is Divyanka’s constant companion in all her social media posts. Yes, we are talking about the gorgeous diva’s husband Vivek Dahiya here. The actor often indulges in goofy banters with his dear wife the glimpses of which they constantly keep on sharing in social media. Needless to say, they are one of the most adorable couples of the Indian television industry in current times who also set major relationship goals for others.

However, this time Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has shared a new post on Instagram for someone very special. The actress has shared some pictures with the little munchkin Vidhaan Sharma who is currently seen in the show Yeh Hai Chahatein, a spin-off series of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in which Divyanka portrayed the female lead. The talented child actor has also worked with the actress in a popular web series co-starring Rajiv Khandelwal. Divyanka has shared two very adorable pictures with Vidhaan in this particular post. She has also penned a special note for him that reads, “From when a tiny being planted a handmade bunch of flowers on my tresses...' These are the memories that you go back to and smile, even after 50 years.” While the actress is seen wearing a pink outfit, Vidhaan, on the other hand, is seen wearing a blue hoodie. The two of them are all smiles as they strike a pose for the camera.

Apart from appearing in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and a web series, Vidhaan has acted in some other popular shows too like Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna. He is currently considered to be one of the most popular child actors in the entertainment industry. Talking about Divyanka, as it has been already mentioned above, she was a part of the popular daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which was produced by Television’s Czarina Ekta Kapoor. She had been paired up opposite in the show and their on-screen chemistry was loved by everyone in the same. Moreover, the Indian audience also loved her role as Dr. Ishita Bhalla or Ishimaa in the daily soap.

Coming back to her personal front, Divyanka has recently wished her parents Narendra Nath Tripathi and Neelam Tripathi on their wedding anniversary through the medium of a special post on social media. She has shared a throwback picture of her doting parents on Instagram and sent her wishes to the two of them on the special occasion.

