Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya & Vivek Dahiya make the quarantine productive by nurturing a little garden; See PICS

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya have nurtured a little garden at their home amidst the quarantine period which is worth a glimpse. Check out the pictures.

Dahiya and her husband Vivek Dahiya are one of the most popular couples in the Indian television industry and multiple instances prove it. Their social media PDAs are simply adorable and set major couple goals for all others out there. Right now, the two of them are under home quarantine and making the most of their time doing some productive as well as creative stuff the glimpses of which are being shared on their social media handles too.

Of late, Vivek Dahiya has given a beautiful glimpse of the little garden that the couple has nurtured during their quarantine period on Instagram. The two of them are seen tending to the plants and taking care of them as we can see in both the pictures. Divyanka is seen wearing a white t-shirt and pink skirt while Vivek, on the other hand, is wearing an all-black athleisure. He writes, “Do pyar karne wale jungle mein kho gaye..! Taking care of this little piece of nature that we brought home recently by aerating the soil for oxygen and water to penetrate easily to the roots and ensuring that we don’t over and under water them. Each plant comes with its unique character and requires different level of sunlight, air and water.”

Check out the pictures below:

Divyanka and Vivek have been sharing all their work-related duties and their frequent social media posts prove the same. Right from taking turns at cooking or going for groceries to running household errands, the couple has been doing it all together. On the work front, Divyanka was last seen in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in which she portrayed the role of Dr. Ishita Bhalla. Vivek Dahiya was also a part of it which was helmed by Ekta Kapoor.

