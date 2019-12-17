Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya & Vivek Dahiya turn London streets into a dance floor as they groove together; WATCH

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya are on a London vacation. The couple recently shared videos of grooving on the streets of London together. Check it out.

One of the popular stars of the television industry are Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya. Often, Divyanka and Vivek become the talk of the town due to their adorable PDA on social media. Their fans lovingly call them DiVek and their cute photos often go viral on social media. Recently, the couple took off for a vacation to London and since then, have been sharing photos of their trip together. From heading to amusement parks to enjoy a meal together, Vivek and Divyanka are slowly taking over London.

Recently, Divyanka took to her Instagram story to share some fun videos of dancing on the street with Vivek. In the video, first we can see Divyanka grooving alone to Kal Ho Naa Ho’s song Pretty Woman. Later, Vivek can be seen joining his wifey to turn the streets of London into their dance floors. The duo is seen enjoying while doing Bhangra on the streets and playing the song in their car. Divyanka is seen telling fans that she and Vivek had coffee and carrot cake together.

Post this, Vivek and Divyanka decided to burn out the energy in an empty parking lot in London by grooving on ’s song from Kal Ho Naa Ho. The duo surely managed to leave their fans in awe of their dance moves and guts to dance in the middle of the street in London. A day back, Vivek shared a late post for his wife, Divyanka on her birthday and wished her in the most adorable way. The couple surely is one of the most adored among the television stars.

