Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya will be going LIVE with us tomorrow; drop in your questions here
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya will be going LIVE with us tomorrow; drop in your questions here
Television’s Queen Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is undoubtedly one of the most adored celebrities. The actress was last seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein where she played the iconic role of Ishita Bhalla. Divyanka also made her web show debut recently and her chemistry with Rajeev Khandelwal was much loved. The gorgeous actress will be joining us for a LIVE tomorrow on Pinkvilla Instagram page at 5 PM.
Drop in your questions below and let us know what you think about it in the comment section below.
Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.
Add new comment