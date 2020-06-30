  1. Home
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya wins the internet with her beaming smile as she sports a nerdy look in this PHOTO

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya nails every kind of look and her pictures on social media are proof. The actress has recently shared yet another picture on her Instagram handle.
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya wins the internet with her beaming smile as she sports a nerdy look in this PHOTO
When we talk about the most popular and talented Indian television actresses in current times, among the first names that come to our minds is Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya. The stunning diva has been a part of numerous popular shows till date that include Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Intezaar, and the latest being Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Apart from that, the actress is known for her utter beauty and amazing style sense. She also enjoys a huge fan following on social media.

Divyanka often keeps on sharing numerous posts on her personal handle. In the meantime, the actress has shared yet another picture on her Instagram handle which is sure to draw attention of her fans. Divyanka is seen sporting a nerdy look as she flaunts a loose yellow cardigan teamed up with a pair of blue jeans. She also puts on a pair of framed glasses to further ace her look and ties up her hair with a polka-dotted ribbon.

Check out Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s latest picture below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The look I admired in others while growing up. #NERDY #WannaBeNerdy What was your favorite look, you wanted to achieve?

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (divyankatripathidahiya) on

On the work front, as has been mentioned above, Divyanka was last seen in the popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in which she played the role of Dr. Ishita Bhalla or Ishimaa. The actress garnered a lot of appreciation post her stint in the show. However, it went off-air some time back and is now being replaced by its spin-off series titled Yeh Hai Chahatein. As for Divyanka, the actress made her digital debut with a web series last year.  

Credits :Instagram

