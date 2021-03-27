Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya wraps the shooting of Crime Patrol: This unit was love & hearts & all the good things

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has shared her pics from the sets of Crime Patrol as she announced the wrap of the show.

Dahiya is one of the most sought after actresses in the telly world. She has won a million hearts with her stunning looks, acting skills and panache. In fact, her stint in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein opposite had also won her a lot of appreciation. Interestingly, Divyanka was also making the headlines of late as she was seen hosting Crime Patrol and once again grabbed a lot of attention with her stint. And while it was an infinite series, Divyanka has announced the wrap of the shooting.

The diva shared pics from the last day of the shoot wherein she was seen posing with the entire crew of the show. While she hailed the hard work of the entire unit, Divyanka revealed that some of her episodes are yet to be telecasted. “This unit was love & hearts & all the good things! Looking forward to seeing you all sooooon again. Will miss you all for sure.....few episodes of mine in Crime Patrol are still left for telecast in the current series but otherwise. IT'S A WRAP,” Divyanka wrote.

Take a look at Divyanka Tripathi’s post:

Interestingly, this was Divyanka’s first show after Yeh Hai Mohabbatein went off air in December 2019. Interestingly, while the actress was hosting the crime based show and won hearts with her panache once again, she also left a mark with her fashion statements. Talking about Crime Patrol going off air this month, Divyanka had stated while it was a short stint, she was thrilled to get to talk about women empowerment.

Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi confirms ending of the show Crime Patrol Satark: Women Against Crime: It was a short stint

Share your comment ×