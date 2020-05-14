  1. Home
Divyanka Tripathi's infectious smile in the throwback PICS from UK is sure to break the internet

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has shared a few throwback pictures from her UK vacation on Instagram. Check them out.
138067 reads Mumbai Updated: May 14, 2020 03:47 pm
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya never fails to impress us whenever she shares something on social media. Be it her candid selfies or be it her fun banter with husband Vivek Dahiya, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress surely knows how to steal the limelight. She is currently one of the most popular and sought after actresses of Indian telly town because of her acting prowess and utter beauty. In the midst of all this, she has shared something on social media again.

The Intezaar actress has shared a few throwback pictures from her UK vacation which are just unmissable for all her ardent fans. Divyanka is seen wearing a white cardigan teamed up with black gingham print trousers and matching boots in the pictures. The actress ties up her hair into a ponytail and opts for red lip color. Divyanka’s infectious smile is sure to steal millions of hearts as the wind gushes through her hair in these memorable pictures.

Check out the pictures below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When the world is #LivingOnThrowbacks...here's mine. #Scenery I would love to go back to!

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (divyankatripathidahiya) on

Divyanka and Vivek had gone for a vacation to the exotic locale of the United Kingdom last year and gave glimpses of the same on social media too. On the work front, the talented actress was last seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in which she was paired up opposite Karan Patel. Their on-screen chemistry was one of the main reasons behind the popularity of the daily soap. Ardent fans were quite disappointed when the show went off-air a few months back. It has now been replaced by its spin-off series titled Yeh Hai Chahatein.

