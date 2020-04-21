Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's intense look in this throwback PIC will remind us of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Ishimaa

We have come across a throwback picture of Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya on Twitter which will surely remind you of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Ishimaa. Check out the picture.

If there is one role that made Dahiya rule millions of hearts within a short period, it is definitely Dr. Ishita Bhalla or Ishimaa from the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Although the actress has done multiple other shows before this TV program, the heights of popularity that she reached through the same is unbelievable. Her character as a modern South Indian wife is still remembered by many fans who consider it one of the best roles played by the actress.

Moreover, people also loved her on-screen chemistry with co-star in the show which was helmed by Ekta Kapoor herself. Needles to say, it went on to become one of the most-watched and popular daily soaps and the rest is history. Raman and Ishita’s regular nok-jhok, their romantic moments, etc. were able to create a positive impact on the minds of the audience and hence became the reasons for the high TRP rates too.

Many fans were disappointed when Yeh Hai Mohabbatein suddenly went off-air a few months back. Nonetheless, ardent fans will always cherish the beautiful moments from the show. Speaking of this, we have come across a throwback picture of Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya which happens to be a snapshot from one of the scenes of her show and it surely deserves everyone’s attention. Clad in a light pink floral saree, Divyanka aka Ishita is seen giving an intense look while starring back at the camera. Needless to say, she looks pretty with minimal makeup and lets her straight hair down while posing for the same.

Check out the throwback picture below:

On the personal front, Divyanka is married to Vivek Dahiya and together they are one of the most beloved Indian television couples. The two of them tied the knot back in 2016. And the interesting part here is that Vivek was also a part of the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein for a brief period. As of now, the couple has been spending quality time with each other during the quarantine break. They often indulge in cute and funny banters the pictures and videos of which they share on their respective social media handles. Right from making delicious dishes together to sharing TikTok videos, the couple has done it all and is setting major relationship goals for all others out there.

In the midst of all this, they have not forgotten to share important messages related to the Coronavirus crisis and create awareness about the precautionary measures that need to be taken to avoid getting infected by the deadly virus. On the professional front, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya made her digital debut last year with a web show co-starring Rajiv Khandelwal as the male lead. Vivek Dahiya, on the other hand, will be following his wife’s footsteps soon and make a digital debut through his web show. However, further progress of the same has been put to a halt because of the prevailing situation around the country owing to the Coronavirus crisis thereby keeping in mind everyone's safety.

