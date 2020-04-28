Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's swag in this throwback PHOTO is worth a watch as she flaunts a pair of cool glasses

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's throwback picture in cool framed glasses is pure gold in which she showcases her swag with perfection. Check out the picture.

Dahiya is always in the limelight for all the good reasons. Considered to be one of the most popular actresses of the Indian television industry, the actress has a loyal fan base who loves to keep a tab on her daily life on social media. Needless to say, the stunning beauty is very much active on her social media handles and loves to share with her fans and well-wishers whatever is happening in her daily life.

Divyanka is known not only for her impeccable acting skills but also for her utter beauty and suave nature. Her innocent smile can make anyone fall in love with her instantly! The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress is known for her fashion choices and style sense too. Be it a western outfit or be it a traditional attire, Divyanka aces everything with perfection and many pictures and videos on social media prove the same. She has donned almost every outfit with complete finesse and panache.

While speaking of the actress, we have come across a throwback picture of Divyanka which is unmissable for all her fans. The gorgeous diva is seen sitting inside a car and posing for a selfie. The actress is seen wearing a black and white gingham print outfit in the picture. She lets down her straight hair as usual and is seen flaunting a pair of cool framed shades. Divyanka has kept her makeup minimal and is seen flaunting a light shaded lip color. Nonetheless, she looks beautiful in the picture and there is no denial about it. Moreover, her swag is on point with the pair of cool sunnies!

Check out the throwback picture below:

On the professional front, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was last seen in the popular television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein helmed by none other than Ekta Kapoor herself. She portrayed the role of a South Indian housewife named Ishita who tied the knot with a divorced Punjabi guy. Her character became so popular that fans started calling her Ishimaa owing to the on-screen mother-daughter relationship showcased in the show. Moreover, her amazing on-screen chemistry with co-actor was like an icing on the cake. However, it’s a universal truth that every beautiful thing comes to an end and so did Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The daily soap went off-air a few months back.

On the personal front, Divyanka is married to Vivek Dahiya and the two of them are among the most beloved couples of Indian telly town. Interestingly, Vivek also played a pivotal role in Divyanka’s show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. He was last seen in the supernatural drama Brahmarakshas co-starring Karishma Tanna. He will soon be making his digital debut with a web series soon. As for Divyanka, she has already featured in a web series last year in which she was paired up opposite Rajiv Khandelwal. As of now, the power couple is enjoying their quarantine break and spending quality time with each other. They have been sharing the load of all their household chores and other activities at home thereby setting major couple goals for all others out there. The two of them also share glimpses of the same on social media.

