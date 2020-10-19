Divyanka Tripathi, Deepika Singh, Teejay Sidhu team up for an interesting challenge with their mothers in law

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Deepika Singh Goyal, Teejay Sidhu take up the unique Saas Bahu Swap challenge with their moms-in-law as they explore their beautiful relationship for 'HamareWali Good News.' Read on.

Saas-Bahu dramas have been an integral part of Indian Television. While the bond between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law is 'unique', it is often shown in a manipulative way in Indian shows. But now, Zee TV has come up with a show that is going to show the real essence and the loving bonds shared by real-life saas-bahus. The show titled 'Hamarewali Good News' will be portraying the friendly, loving, and understanding camaraderie between a saas and bahu.

The show stars Juhi Parmar and Srishti Jain in the lead roles, and it will narrate the beautiful relationship shared by mother-in-law and daughter-in-law. While Juhi will play Renuka the mom-in-law, Srishti will be seen as Navya the daughter-in-law. Hamarewali Good News will break the stereotypes, and show Renuka conceiving a child with her husband Mukund, when her son and bahu are not able to bear a child.

With this progressive and fresh concept, the show is going to break many age-old norms. To reach out to people, and share the importance of the show, the channel launched a social media challenge 'Saas Bahu Swap', wherein leading actresses participated with their real-life mother-in-law. Dahiya, Deepika Singh Goyal, and Teejay Sidhu joined hands with their moms-in-law to give the new saas-bahu jodi of TV Renuka-Navya a warm welcome. The saas-bahu did a unique role reversal to explore the beauty of their bond.

Divyanka and her mom-in-law Manuja Dahiya swapped their style of reading news. While Manuja ji scrolled through the top headlines on her phone, Divyanka read the newspaper like how her saas does daily. Teejay and her mom-in-law exchanged diet plans, while Deepika and her mother-in-law swapped cleaning tools.

Hamarewali Good News is all set to go on floors from tomorrow, i.e. 20th October (2020) at 10.30 pm from Monday to Saturday only on Zee TV. So, don't forget to witness this heart-warming and unique journey of a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law.

