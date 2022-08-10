Divyanka Tripathi demands '70 lakh' from her brother on Raksha Bandhan & drops a fun reel with him; WATCH

Actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is a very well-known actress in the industry and she also enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handle owing to her style statement. The diva rose to stardom with her acting chops in the popular daily soap 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' and got highly appreciated for her excellent performance. In the show, she was paired opposite Karan Patel and their chemistry was adored by their fans. The actress is quite expressive on her social media handle and often shares glamourous pictures and fun reels.

Now as the occasion of Raksha Bandhan is approaching, Divyanka too celebrated the festival with her siblings and shared a glimpse of it with her fans. Today, Divyanka took to her social media handle and dropped a hilarious reel with her sister and her brother. The actress recreated Phir Hera Pheri's popular '70 lakh' dialogue, and sharing this video, she captioned, "Rakshabandhan pe paisa double!".

Click here to watch Divyanka's video

Divyanka is married to Vivek Dahiya and the two are the most adored pair in the showbiz industry. The two worked together on the hit show - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and fell in love with each other. The duo tied the knot in 2016 in Bhopal. Divyanka and Vivek love to go on dates and trips together whenever they get time.

On the professional front, Divyanka has proven her acting mettle in numerous shows such as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Banu Main Teri Dulhan, Intezaar, Teri Meri Love Stories, Mrs. And Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, etc. She also channeled her daredevil spirit when she participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness her magical presence again on the screen.

Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya land in Maldives to celebrate their 6th wedding anniversary; PIC