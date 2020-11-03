Divyanka Tripathi digs out OLD pics from her stint in Phir Koi Hai; Vivek Dahiya, Karanvir, Yuvika are stunned

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya took down her memory lane as she shared some throwback pictures of her stint in 'Ssshh... Phir Koi Hai.' Her husband Vivek Dahiya, Karanvir Bohra, and Yuvika Chaudhary were left awestruck by her beauty. Take a look.

needs no special introduction. She is counted amongst the most talented and versatile artists in the entertainment industry. Many viewers know Divyanka from her spectacular performances in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and Ye Hai Mohabbatein. But, the actress has proved her skills and mettle in several shows. She began her acting journey on Television in 2005 with the show Virasaat and later on bagged the role in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann.

After playing Vidya (Divya) in this daily soap, there was no looking back for the gorgeous diva. She rose higher and higher with each project, and today enjoys massive popularity among Telly viewers. While Divyanka is away from the small-screen now, she is quite active on social media. She never misses a chance to interact with her Instagram family. Recently, the actress shared some pictures of herself, from her 'past life,' that has left everyone awestruck. Are you wondering what we're talking about?

Well, Divyanaks took down her memory lane and dug out some old pictures from her stint in Indian horror-thriller series 'Ssshhhh...Koi Hai.' Shocked to know that Divyanka was a part of this show? Yes, Divyanka had a small stint on the show. She played the role of Radhika aka Meera in the episodic series titled 'Intezaar'. The episode also saw Gautam Rode playing the character of Thakur Mohan Singh and Madhav Sharma, while Amrapali Gupta was seen as Amibka aka Kalika.

Going back in time, Divyanka shared some beautiful pictures from her stint on the show. In the pictures, she is seen wearing a saree, and her head is covered in a veil. With almost no makeup, Divyanka looks beautiful and so innocent. Her twinkling eyes in the photos will certainly make your hearts skip a beat.

Within moments, her fans went bonkers over these ' blasts from the past' photos. Her husband Vivek Dahiya, Karanvir Bohra, and Yuvika Chaudhary were left smitten by her beauty. DTD's caption read, 'From past-life.'

Take a look at Divyanka's post here:

What are your thoughts on the same? Doesn't she look like a princess? Are you missing Divyanka's onscreen magic? Do you want her to announce her next project soon? Let us know in the comment section below.

