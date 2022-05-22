Divyanka Tripathi drops hilarious PICS of hubby Vivek Dahiya, teases him & says 'Someone can't sit straight'

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are one of the most adored duos in the industry. They worked together in their hit show - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and fell in love with each other. They tied the knot in 2016 in Bhopal. Divyanka and Vivek are often seen going on trips and romantic dates at beautiful locations and keep their fans updated about their adventures. Both are quite active on their social media handles and often treat their fans with their pictures. They have a massive fan following on social media who are always seen showering their immense love on the couple.

Today, Divyanka took to her social media handle and shared a series of pictures with her husband Vivek Dahiya. In these pictures, Vivek is seen giving hilarious expressions as he is clicked along with Divyanka. Sharing these pictures on her Instagram, Divyanka writes, "I warned him...I'll post all his funny face pictures now! Someone can't sit straight!!!" Numerous fans of the couple have showered their love on their pictures. Recently, Divyanka was also honored by the CM of Madhya Pradesh. She was honoured with the 'Champions of Change Award' for her exemplary contribution through her roles in the shows and her real life. Her husband, actor Vivek Dahiya shared a video on social media and was extremely proud of his wife as she received the award.

On the work front, Divyanka Tripathi was last seen in the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She was the first runner-up of the show. She also made her music video debut with ‘Babul Da Vedha’, which was highly appreciated by her fans.

