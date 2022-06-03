Divyanka Tripathi drops more PICS from her Thailand trip with Vivek Dahiya; Take a look

Actors Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya enjoy a massive fan following on their social media handles and their chemistry is adored by the fans. The duo never misses a chance to appreciate each other publicly, and netizens always praise their compatibility. Recently, they were seen vacationing in Thailand and shared some amazing pictures and videos on their social media. Divyanka and Vivek were giving a digital tour of Thailand to their Instagram family and followers through their social media posts.

Today, Divyanka took to her Instagram handle and dropped some pictures of herself in an amazing pink outfit. Sharing these pictures, she wrote, "How baffling it is, when in the same location or dress you get 50 great pictures and in another not even one!" The actress was also seen visiting some other tourist spots in the same outfit. Divyanka surely enjoyed every moment in Thailand without worrying about changing outfits at various locations.

For the unversed, Divyanka Tripathi is married to actor Vivek Dahiya and they are often seen going on dates or vacationing in exotic locations. Recently, the duo was seen enjoying a blissful vacation in Thailand. They documented their Thailand tour and shared it with their fans.

On the professional front, Divyanka was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Khatron Ke Khiladi will soon enter its new season. Divyanka Tripathi has also been a part of TV shows like Yeh Hai Chahatein (which is a spin-off of Ye Hai Mohabbatein), Banu Main Teri Dulhan, Intezaar, Teri Meri Love Stories, and Mrs. And Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale. She also did her first music video Babul Da Vedha for which she was highly appreciated for her acting chops in it.

