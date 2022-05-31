Divyanka Tripathi drops PICS in pink ethnic attire and fans think she looks 'Beautiful'

Actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is a very well-known actress in the industry and she also enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handle owing to her style statement. The diva rose to stardom with her acting chops in the popular daily soap Ye Hai Mohabbatein and got highly appreciated for her excellent performance. In the show, she was paired opposite Karan Patel and their chemistry was adored by their fans. The actress is quite expressive on her social media handle and often shares glamourous pictures from her photoshoot in amazing outfits, and fans always shower their love on her photos.

From Traditional to western, Divyanka can nail any outfit with perfection and her Instagram posts are proof of her stylish avatar. Today again she treated her fans and uploaded a series of pictures dressed in gorgeous pink traditional attire. Divyanka looks resplendent as she flaunts the beautiful outfit that has been embellished with heavy embroidery. Sharing these pictures on her Instagram handle, Divyanka writes, "I love pink or pink loves me?" Netizens have complimented the actress for her beauty and have dropped lovely comments on her pictures.

Divyanka and Vivek's love story:

Divyanka Tripathi is married to actor Vivek Dahiya and they are often seen going on dates or vacationing in exotic locations. Recently, the duo was seen enjoying a blissful vacation in Thailand. They documented their Thailand tour and shared it with their fans.

Divyanka Tripathi's career:

On the work front, Divyanka was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Khatron Ke Khiladi will soon enter its new season. Divyanka Tripathi has also been a part of TV shows like Yeh Hai Chahatein (which is a spin-off of Ye Hai Mohabbatein), Banu Main Teri Dulhan, Intezaar, Teri Meri Love Stories, and Mrs And Mr Sharma Allahabadwale. She also did her first music video Babul Da Vedha for which she was highly appreciated for her acting chops in it.

Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi poses with a cub from her Thailand vacation & appreciates their special care; PHOTOS