From Divyanka Tripathi to Ekta Kapoor: How celebs celebrated Diwali during 2020 pandemic

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 02, 2021 05:55 PM IST  |  20.1K
   
news & gossip,Ekta Kapoor,Divyanka Tripathi,Diwali,2020
The festival of lights, Diwali, is one of the largest celebrating festivals in India. It is widely associated with Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity. In some regions, it is also celebrated as the day Lord Rama returned to his kingdom Ayodhya with his wife Sita and his brother Lakshmana after defeating Ravana in Lanka and serving 14 years of exile. Well, last year the festival was not the same owing to the Coronavirus which the hit the world. People were restricted to their homes and maintained social distance.

Usually, celebrities celebrate the festival on a larger scale by throwing parties. Bollywood celebs' parties are famous but last year the scenario was different. Even television celebrities kept the celebration low. They were not seen indulging in much fanfare adhering to the protocols. This year, though the cases are fewer but precaution is the best we can do for ourselves and our family. However, let's see how the television celebrities, who are famous for throwing parties, celebrated the festival of lights.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya celebrated Diwali in their new home. Vivek had said, “We go to Chandigarh during Diwali, but this year, my parents and sister will visit us. It will be a lovely family reunion at home.” Karan Patel and wife Ankita Bhargava celebrated their Diwali at Ekta Kapoor’s party. It was their daughter’s first Diwali also. Both were seen dressed in their best attire and celebrated the function.

Ekta Kapoor, keeping the trend, threw a party for her industry friends and right from Hina Khan to Mouni Roy, all whos and who of the television industry graced the party. Ankita Lokhande celebrated her last year’s Diwali with beau Vicky Jain at home. She had shared pictures on Instagram. Hina Khan also celebrated the festival at her home.  Shweta Tiwari shared pictures of her Diwali celebration at home.

Credits: Instagram/The Times of India


