Divyanka Tripathi extends support to farmers protest; Hopes they don't get exploited due to 'political drama'

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has taken to her social media handle to extend her support to the farmers' protests, who are protesting over the three farm bill.

Dahiya is known to wear her heart on her sleeves. Apart from being a great entertainer and actor, she is touted as someone who speaks her mind without mincing words. From criticizing the wrong happenings to keeping her views on important issues, Divyanka never steps back in bringing forth her stance. Now, the actress has expressed her views on the ongoing farmers' protests in the country.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Divyanka has made a strong statement and extended support to the farmers, who she referred to as the 'backbone' of India. The actress expressed that they 'deserve' solutions at the earliest. She also hoped that they don't get got in the crossfire between political parties. 'Farmers are the backbones of our country. They deserve a satisfactory solution asap. These meager earners deserve respect and every citizen's support. I hope they don't end up getting exploited due to a 'political drama from any side'!' wrote Divyanka.

Take a look at Divyanka's tweet here:

Farmers are the backbones of our country. They deserve a satisfactory solution asap. These meagre earners deserve respect and every citizen's support.

I hope they don't end up getting exploited due to a 'political drama from any side'! #कल_किसानों_का_भारतबंद_रहेगा — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) December 4, 2020

Farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, are staging protests at the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders of Delhi against the Centre's new farm laws, i.e. the three farm laws passed by the Union Government recently. From water cannons to tear gas to barricades to lathi charge, protesting farmers are being subjected to numerous barriers by the police officials. However, they are battling it all to voice out their concerns. Many heartbreaking images from the protest have surfaced online.

Several Bollywood celebrities and cricketers have come out in support of agitating farmers. Kapil Sharma, Himanshi Khurana, Diljit Dosanjh, Sonu Sood, Urmila Matondkar, and have extended their support to the farmers.

ALSO READ: Divyanka Tripathi looks remarkable in a breezy yellow outfit as she poses for the PHOTOS

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×