Divyanka Tripathi is 'feeling good’ as she poses amidst nature; SEE PICS

is currently grabbing headlines for her performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The show has ended and has declared the winner but the actress won the hearts of her fans. She was one of the strongest contestants in the show. Well, after months of long shooting, she has come to her homeland Bhopal and exploring the places. Divyanka is treating fans with some breathtaking pictures of nature on Instagram. She is here to celebrate her success with the family. She was declared the runner-up of the show.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress wrote, I'm feeling good.” In the photos, she is wearing black colour jogging pants with a black t-shirt. The actress completed the look with black sneakers and kept her hair tied. As soon as she shared the pictures, many of her fans dropped lovely comments. One of the fans wrote, “Very Good Morning My Lovely Di’. Many of her fans also dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section.

Well, after the show the actress has not revealed her next project. She was last seen in Crime Patrol for a brief period.

Talking about her journey, the actress said, “I wasn’t the fittest of them all. And people sometimes tend to underestimate women who handle households. I am happy that I have set an example and through this, I hope people see that if they are determined they can do things.”

