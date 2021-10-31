Divyanka Tripathi feels ‘Wearing should be a human right’ after no bindi no business tweet
Sharing the pictures along with the post, the actress wrote, "Wearing what your heart desires, not what the world tells you isn't man's or woman's, it should be a basic human right. Waiting to see a rational & evolved society someday.” Divyanka even shared some pictures in ethnic wear and is looking very beautiful. The actress is seen wearing a dark blue colour sharara with full embroidery done kurta. Her makeup is also up to the mark. Her hair is styled in curl.
As soon as she shared the post, fans again praised her. Many dropped heart emojis and called her beautiful.
Take a look at the post here:
The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 runner up had raised her voice over the unfair Twitter post which read, “Speaking for myself not buying anything for Deepawali from any brand that shows model without a bindi. #NoBindiNoBusiness”. Sharing the post, she had writted, “No bindi no business? It should be a woman's choice what she wants to wear! Hinduism is about respecting choices! Next you'll want purda-system & then Satipratha back? Why should any culture be measured by women's dressing? I'm further shocked when women propagate such concepts!”
