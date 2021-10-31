Divyanka Tripathi feels ‘Wearing should be a human right’ after no bindi no business tweet

Divyanka Tripathi is one actress who never shies away from putting forward her thoughts on any issue. Recently, she was in the news when she questioned the hashtag 'No bindi no business' campaign on Twitter. Her thoughts won many hearts of her fans and she was highly appreciated. The actress had slammed the hashtag for questioning women's choices of dressing up. Today, she has once again taken to her official Instagram handle and wrote that wearing should be a basic human right.

Sharing the pictures along with the post, the actress wrote, "Wearing what your heart desires, not what the world tells you isn't man's or woman's, it should be a basic human right. Waiting to see a rational & evolved society someday.” Divyanka even shared some pictures in ethnic wear and is looking very beautiful. The actress is seen wearing a dark blue colour sharara with full embroidery done kurta. Her makeup is also up to the mark. Her hair is styled in curl.

As soon as she shared the post, fans again praised her. Many dropped heart emojis and called her beautiful.