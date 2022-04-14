Divyanka Tripathi finds Indian formals ‘beautifully festive’ as she poses in yellow Kanjeevaram saree; PHOTOS

Divyanka Tripathi is among the leading names in the entertainment industry. She recently came into the limelight as she was honoured with Champion Of Change Award for her phenomenal work as an artist. The actress was awarded by the Government of Madhya Pradesh on April 11. The event was recorded by her husband Vivek Dahiya. The actress looked spectacular at the event as she sported a Kanjeevaram saree.

Divyanka received the award from MP state's Governor Shri Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan. She was awarded the title in the presence of her husband Vivek Dahiya and her family. For the special day, she had sported a formal look with a black and yellow combination saree. She paired it with a black blouse. She accessorised the look with gold and pearl design choker and earrings. She also wore matching bangles. She captioned it as, “Thankfully Indian formal is beautifully festive.”

Celebs and fans appreciated her look. Akansha Puri wrote, “Bright and beautiful”, Neena Kulkarni wrote, “beautiful”. A fan commented, “You look so beautiful always you are my forever wsli pasnd #Dulhan”, another wrote, “beauty at its peak”.

Vivek had shared a glimpse of Divyanka’s award-winning moment, he wrote, “Recorded this video with moist eyes and immense pride in my heart. @divyankatripathidahiya honoured with @championsofchangeawards by the Governor and Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Mangubhai Patel and Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, respectively. You are a delight to MP and to India. Keep inspiring!”

