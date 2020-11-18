Divyanka Tripathi flaunts beautiful pink outfit & urges fans to smile; YHM co star Krishna calls her 'pretty'

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shared a beautiful picture as she dolled up in a shimmery pink traditional outfit, and her former Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Krishna Mukherjee dropped in a sweet comment for her. Take a look.

Dahiya is one of the most-loved and talented actresses in the Indian Television industry. Fans love her not only for her acting chops and skills but also for her loving and friendly personality. It wouldn't be wrong to say that Divyanka is the sweetest celebrity one could ever meet. Last seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein as Ishita Bhalla opposite (Raman Bhalla), the show went off-air in December 2019.

Ever since then, fans have been yearning to see Divyanka's magic onscreen. While she has yet not announced her upcoming project, fans witnessed a beautiful YHM moment recently. Divyanka's former YHM co-star Krishna Mukherjee, who played the role of Aliya, dropped in a sweet comment on DTD's recent post. Divyanka, who is known for her impeccable fashion sense, recently shared a beautiful picture dressed in a pink outfit and took the internet by storm. In the photo, Divyanka looked ethereal in a shimmery pink traditional salwar suit with golden embroidery. The picture was taken quite ascetically, perfectly capturing Divyanka's glow along with the scenic view in the backdrop.

Krishna was left awestruck by Divyanka's beauty in the photo and commented on her post with a sweet compliment. She commented, 'So Pretty,' leaving their fans wowed. With this eye-appealing photo, Divyanka penned a motivating caption as she asked people to be happy and spread happiness every day. 'Let's blur unwanted and focus on what makes us smile, at least for a day, and let that day be every 'today.'

Meanwhile, this happens to be Divyanka's Diwali 2020 look as she celebrated the festival of lights with her family and loved ones. What are your thoughts on the same? Doesn't she simply look gorgeous? Let us know in the comment section below.

