Divyanka Tripathi flirts with Vivek Dahiya; Says 'Bahut handsome nahin lag raha mera pati?'

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are currently enjoying a blissful vacation in Thailand. The duo has been posting some amazing pictures and videos from some of the highly popular tourist locations. They are giving a digital tour of Thailand to their Instagram family and followers through their social media posts. Divyanka and Vivek are undoubtedly one of the most romantic couples in the tinsel town and their appreciation posts for each other are proof enough. They keep themselves away from the limelight unless they are shooting for a project.

Divyanka Tripathi's latest post is another way of expressing her love for her husband Vivek Dahiya. She shared videos of them visiting a tourist spot in Thailand and informed the fans that they were the only two people at the location along with its workers. While recording the videos, the 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' panned the camera on Vivek sipping a healthy beverage. She looked at him and said, "Bahut handsome nahin lag raha mera pati?" She continued to flirt with him and said, "Bas bhi karo yaar." Vivek wore floral blue shorts and a shirt with a hat while Divyanka looked gorgeous in an off-white attire.

On the other hand, Divyanka and Vivek's popularity is not just limited to India. They received a special bouquet of love from their Thai fans too, which came as a surprise to the couple. Vivek posted the photos on his Instagram and captioned it as, "he best part of being in the business is that Arts & Entertainment transcends through nations /cultures. Received this bunch of love by a bunch of Thai locals. Khapun khap (sic)"

The Khatron Ke Khiladi star is enjoying life and is unleashing the inner child within her on the streets of Thailand. A day ago, Divyanka also posted photos of her enjoying the international destination's street food.

Divyanka and Vivek's love story

The two met each other on the set of 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' and soon after, Vivek popped the question, and here they are happily married and shelling out some major couple goals.

