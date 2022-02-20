Divyanka Tripathi follows her heart and it usually takes her to the freezer; Find out why

Sunday means a relaxing day. Everyone just loves to chill in their home and television actress Divyanka Tripathi is no different. Well, the actress is making fewer appearances on television these days but is making sure that her presence is there on social media. By constantly sharing pictures, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress keeps her fans updated. Today also, she shared a picture on Instagram but with a revelation. To note, she is surely looking very gorgeous.

In the picture, Divyanka is wearing a black colour knee-length outfit. Her hand is carrying a small mug of ice cream and she is also relishing it. The actress is posing standing beside the window. Her caption reads, “You should always follow your heart....Mine usually takes me to the freezer. #IScream #Icecream.” Fans dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section. She has a wonderful house and sometimes in her pictures, we get a glimpse of it. She was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Now, a new season is going to start. There is no information as to when it will be aired on television but rumoured celebrities' names are coming forward.

Take a look at the post here:

Recently, Divyanka got trolled for her post on late singer Lata Mangeshkar. She slammed a troll and gave a savage reply saying, “Thanks for 'very indirectly' indicating that I write well. Tumhare tiraskaar mein meri tareef hai.” Her fans are waiting for her announcement on any new project but it looks like the actress is waiting for some exciting project.

Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi slays in a beautiful gown as she strikes a pose at the beach; Fans say 'Wow'