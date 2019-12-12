Divyanka Tripathi gets emotional as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein ends; Calls it the most beautiful chapter of her life

As Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is coming to an end soon, lead actress Divyanka Tripathi got emotional and spoke about her journey on the show.

Ekta Kapoor’s popular family drama Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is in its last leg and will be pulling its curtains down soon. Starring and in the lead, the show enjoyed a popular run for six years and emerged as one of the longest-running shows on Indian television. Indeed, it is an emotional moment not just for the audience but for the cast of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Divyanka, who has been playing the female lead in the show, got nostalgic about YHM’s end lately.

Talking about the same, the actress said that the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has been the best chapter of her life and has been much more than a show for her. To note, Divyanka was seen playing the role of Ishita Bhalla which was loved by the audience and the diva feels that the character is an inseparable part of her personality. Besides, she is even grateful to be a part of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein as this show gave him her life partner. For the unversed, Divyanka met her husband Vivek Dahiya on the sets of the show and the two have been happily married for three years.

“We all experience a few moments in life where it’s difficult to decide if we should be happy or sad or both. This is definitely one of those moments as I bid adieu to Yeh Hai Mohabbatein – one of the most beautiful chapters in my life. I am happy for all the love that has been showered on me by fans during this unforgettable journey of 6 years and am also sad that this wonderful chapter is reaching its conclusion. The role of Ishita was like a breath of fresh air, it rejuvenated me and made me explore different facets of my own personality. I didn’t realize when I fell in love with Ishita as a character and it is now an inseparable part of my being. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is much more than a show for me, it gave me my life partner,” she added.

Meanwhile, the makers have announced the spin-off show of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Titled as Yeh Hai Chahatein, the show will feature Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra in the lead. The show will be going on air on December 19, 2019.

