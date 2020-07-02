Divyanka Tripathi gets rid of her 'boredom blues' as she relishes a cherry & we wouldn't mind some; See PHOTO

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has once again shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she tries to kill her boredom in a different way. Check it out.

Dahiya has been quite active on social media ever since the lockdown has been announced and has been keeping in constant touch with her fans. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is known for her adorable and at times, hilarious posts which immediately grab everyone’s attention. The television diva is currently enjoying her quarantine break with her husband Vivek Dahiya and needless to say, their occasional social media PDAs win the internet whenever they are being shared on their handles.

As we speak of this, Divyanka has once again shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she is seen relishing a cherry. Well, it is actually her super cute expression that grabs our attention here. She looks undeniably pretty even without makeup and this new photo of hers is proof. Divyanka also adds a caption along with the post that reads “Must be working. #BoredomBlues.” Meanwhile, her hubby Vivek Dahiya is missing from the scene.

Check out Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s post below:

On the work front, Divyanka was last seen in the popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in which she played the role of Dr. Ishita Bhalla aka Ishimaa. The daily soap helmed by Ekta Kapoor also features , , Aditi Bhatia, and others in the lead roles. However, it went off-air a few months back and is now being replaced by Yeh Hai Chahatein. Interestingly, Vivek Dahiya was also a part of the show for a brief period.

