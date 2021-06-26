Divyanka Tripathi gets a warm welcome from hubby Vivek Dahiya as she returns after shooting for KKK11

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has been one of the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 along with Rahul Vaidya, Varun Sood, Abhinav Shukla, Shweta Tiwari etc.

has been making the headlines ever since she has been roped in for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The adventure based show, which will be hosted by Rohit Shetty, has been shot in South Africa’s Cape Town and while the shooting has been wrapped, Divyanka along with other contestants have returned to Mumbai. While it was quite an adventurous journey for Divyanka and other contestants, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star received a warm welcome from her husband Vivek Dahiya in Mumbai.

To note, post her return to Mumbai, Divyanka has been quarantined as a part of the COVID 19 protocol. However, Vivek made sure to make the actress feel special and his gesture is winning hearts. Interestingly, the actor had sent a delicious chocolate mousse cake for Divyanka which had “Welcome Back Love” written on it. This isn’t all. The Qayamat Ki Raat star also sent a special note to his ladylove which read as, “Welcome back love. You are my winner”. Overwhelmed by Vivek’s gesture, Divyanka shared the post on social media and captioned it as, “Quarantine love arranged by hubby”.

Take a look at Divyanka Tripathi’s post:

Interestingly, Divyanka and Vivek are often seen winning hearts with their mushy romance and social media PDA. Earlier, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star had shared beautiful pics with her man on Instagram which was all about love and penned a romantic song in the caption. It read as, “Aaj phir tum pe pyaar aaya hai. Behadd aur Beshumaar aaya hai! #DancingToLoveTunes”.

