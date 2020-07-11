  1. Home
Divyanka Tripathi gives fans a beautiful treat; Shares an unseen pic from her wedding with Vivek Dahiya

Days after Divyanka Tripathi celebrated her fourth wedding anniversary with Vivek Dahiya, she shared a beautiful unseen pic from their big day.
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is a true blue social media queen and never misses a chance to break the internet with her sizzling posts on Instagram. In fact, she often gives her fans a glimpse of her happy moments with her husband Vivek Dahiya and restores our faith in true love. After all, Divyanka and Vivek’s love story seems to be a perfect fairy tale. Recently, the power couple completed four years blissful of marriage and they were inundated with best wishes from fans and friends across the world.

And looks like the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress is still in her anniversary celebration mode. The star treated her fans with a beautiful throwback picture from her wedding day with Vivek and it was a sheer treat for the eyes. This picture was from Vivek and Divyanka’s wedding rituals and the actress looked stunning in her yellow coloured lehenga with a blue blouse and a magenta dupatta while the groom wore a golden coloured sherwani. She captioned the image as “#DivekWedding” with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya’s unseen pic from their wedding:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#DivekWedding

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on

Earlier, Divyanka also shared a beautiful post for her husband on their anniversary as she shared a glimpse of their love filled celebrations. She wrote, “Least did I know four years back that we were creating a happily ever after for real. Nothing can match the magic your presence creates. Happy Anniversary my love. Let's celebrate the best decision of our life @VivekDahiya.”

