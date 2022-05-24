Divyanka Tripathi gives a glimpse of her fun Thailand vacation & shares more words of wisdom; PHOTOS

Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most popular personalities in the Telly world. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and loves to share pictures and videos of herself with her fans. The actress is married to her former co-actor Vivek Dahiya, and they are known to be travel buffs. Whenever they get time in between projects, they love to go on mini-vacations. Divyanka is presently enjoying the beauty of Thailand with her husband Vivek Dahiya. She has shared some fun pictures of her trip on social media.

In the recent post of Khatron Ke Khiladi fame, she is seen roaming around the streets of Thailand, as she is seen having a beverage with a super long straw. Divyanka looks adorable as she has sported a black top and khaki shorts. She shared in the captions, “Mood tha masti ka- yet here are some words of random insta wisdom... It may seem like a distant dream until you build your own bridge!! #StreetFood #EnjoyingEveryMinute”

See the post here-

Divyanka took to her social media handle and shared a series of pictures with her husband Vivek Dahiya. In these pictures, Vivek is seen giving hilarious expressions as he is clicked along with Divyanka. Sharing these pictures on her Instagram, Divyanka writes, "I warned him...I'll post all his funny face pictures now! Someone can't sit straight!!!" Numerous fans of the couple have showered their love on their pictures.

Divyanka Tripathi was last seen in stunt reality, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, hosted by Rohit Shetty. She was the first runner-up of the show. She also made her music video debut with ‘Babul Da Vedha’, which was highly appreciated by her fans.

