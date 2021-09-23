Divyanka Tripathi gives a glimpse of her stunning dance performance with contestants of Dance Deewane 3

Divyanka Tripathi is one of the leading actresses of the television industry and presently she is one of the contestants of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The Rohit Shetty hosted show has reached its finale week, as the winner will be declared this weekend. Divyanka, who is one of the finalists of the show, has shared glimpses of her dance performance on the sets of -judged show Dance Deewane 3.

The popular show Dance Deewane 3 had a collaboration episode with the contestants of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The contestants were seen have a great time in the show as they enjoyed the performance of the contestants of the dance show. But to amazement of the fans, there will be also be dance performance of the KKK11 contestants in the episode. Divyanka Tripathi has shared small clips from her performance with the kids in the show. She is seen in black and neon green matching costume with the contestants as they slide down from a slope. Her look is absolutely different from her usual ones in the television shows.

See her post: