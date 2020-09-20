Divyanka Tripathi gives 'queen' vibes on a throne of flowers in an edited PIC; Pens thoughts on 'competition'

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya took to her social media handle to share a beautiful picture in her traditional outfit, but her goofy expressions have won fans' hearts. Take a look.

It's a weekend made for Dahiya's fans! Why do you ask? Well, the actress has added her charm by posting an enthralling picture of herself and adding brightness to this 'lazy Sunday.' Yes, just a few moments ago, the talented actress took to her social media handle to post a beautiful photo of herself, with a thought-provoking caption, and fans are left awestruck.

In the picture, Divyanka is seen flaunting her desi avatar. She is dressed in a baby pink long dress with white embroidery on it and looks absolutely gorgeous. Leaving her wavy hair open, fresh up make, and long earrings, Divyanka is sending out a message of 'Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication.' However, it is her goofy expressions that have caught everyone's attention. She is seen creating the peace sign as pouts and poses for the camera, looking just too cute for words.

Apart from the outfit and expressions, it is the editing of the photo which makes it unmissable. It looks like she is sitting on a throne of flowers, and is totally giving us 'queen vibes.' With this awe-inspiring photo, Divyanka wrote, 'No flower competes with the flower next to it. It just blooms the way it can.' Well, it is certainly a good piece of advice for everyone who is constantly competing with others in this competitive world.

The diva's good friend and former co-star 's wifey Ankita Bhargava, dropped in a sweet comment on her post, expressing her love for Divyanka's outfit. Ankita wrote, 'I love ur outfit, I also want. Please tell please tell' followed by laughing emojis.

To note, Divyanka was last seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein as Ishita Bhalla opposite Karan Patel (Raman Bhalla). Since then fans have been waiting to see her spread her magic onscreen. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

