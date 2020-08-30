Divyanka Tripathi goes take the ethnic road this weekend and her 'filmy' caption wins us over; See Pics

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya recently shared pictures of herself dolled up in a beautiful colourful salwar suit as she gave a glimpse of her 'weekend mood' and fans can't stop gushing over her style. Take a look.

Dahiya is one of the biggest names in the Indian Television industry. The actress has wowed everyone with her acting mettle, performance, good looks, and friendly personality. Since Yeh Hai Mohabbatein went off-air in December last year, DTD's fans have been yearning to see her onscreen. While she has not announced her next project yet, Divyanka keeps her fans engaged with glimpses from her personal life. Just a few moments ago, Divyanka amplified her the weekend mood, as she shared some beautiful pictures of herself in ethnic wear, and it is just the perfect treat to her fans.

The diva went the ethnic road this weekend and shared photos dressed up in a simple and colourful salwar-suit. Like always, Divyanka is seen flashing her infectious smile as she poses for the pictures flaunting her traditional attire, and spreading positivity all around. While her salwar-kameez is majorly off-white, she added colour to it with her multi-color dupatta. With hair tied in a neat pony, fresh makeup, lipstick, matching pair of earrings, and a mojri, Divyanka looked ethereal as she sent 'happy vibes' around.

ALSO READ: Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya give a glimpse of their unique Ganesh Visarjan at home & 'crazy' Ganpati dance

While she looked gorgeous as ever in her traditional attire, it is her caption that has won our hearts. The actress went the 'filmy' way as she penned down her thoughts, and it will leave you lauding for her sense of humour. Divyanka mentioned how she wished for a Bollywood-style 'laal duppatta', but since she was short of it, she managed to show off her own style with this colourful dupatta. She wrote, 'लाल दुपट्टा मलमल का..था ही नहीं इसलिए इसे ही उड़ा लिया!' Well, we must say, Divyanka never leaves a chance to sweep fans off their feet with her beauty and talent.

Take a look at Divynka's pretty pictures here:

Not only her fans but Divyanka's friends from the industry Raj Singh Arora, and Sweet Walia were all hearts for her traditional look. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Divyanka Tripathi has the BEST reply for Ankita Bhargava who wished she has a baby by next Ganesh Chaturthi

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×