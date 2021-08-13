Divyanka Tripathi grooves on Badshah’s song Baawla; Says ‘Mast mausam & no romance?’

, a well-known name in the telly world, has shared a video on her Instagram and it is going viral. The actress is seen dancing on the song Baawla which is sung by rapper Badshah. The song has received an overwhelming response from the fans and it is trending.

Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “Mast mausam & no romance? Baby do #BaawlaDance.” In the video, she is seen wearing a polka dot kurta and pants. The actress is looking very beautiful while dancing to the song on her terrace. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress is enjoying the dance also as it is visible in the video. Fans also loved the dance video. The comments section post is flooded with red heart and fire emojis. Manish Naggdev wrote, "Saath mein karte hai ye wala (sic)."

Another fan wrote, “To good dii ap apne dance reel se sbko baawla na krdo.” A user writes, “Unique style Unique You.” The actress is very famous for her role of Dr. Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein among the masses.

Click here to view the video:

To note, the actress was recently in the news for for turning down the latest show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. She had said that she wouldn't look good on-screen with Nakkul Mehta. The promo of the show is out and her place has been filled by newlymarried Disha Parmar. The video was loved by fans. Disha and Nakuul are seen as the new Ram and Priya in the show. They introduced their character also in the promo video.

