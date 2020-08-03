Divyanka Tripathi is a happy soul as Vivek Dahiya turns photographer for her; Shares Gulzaar's shayari on life

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shared some awe-inspiring pictures of herself clicked by Vivek Dahiya as she turned her 'shayarana' mode on. Take a look.

Dahiya is one of the most loved actresses in the Indian Television industry. While she has been missing from the small screen for quite some time now, the diva makes sure to interact with her fans on social media. She never misses a chance to engage and entertain them with glimpses from her personal life. From her quarantine masti with Vivek Dahiya to flaunting her culinary skills, Divyanka's social media game is always on fire, and fans adore DiVek's fun-loving moments.

Just a few hours ago, Divyanka shared some happy pictures of herself, enjoying the beautiful weather outside. The photos seem to be taken from her terrace, and the person behind the lens is none other than the very talented Vivek Dahiya. Yes, Vivek turned photographer for his beautiful wifey, as he captured her in the best frames possible. Wearing a red dress with open tresses, Divyanka is seen flashing her infectious smile as she makes the most of the moment.

The actress was in a 'shayarana mood' as she shared a thought-provoking shayari from the very famous Gulzaar Sahab. The shayari revolved around giving life another chance as it offers something new every day. Within moments of Divyanka sharing these happy pictures, her fans went gaga over her natural beauty, and beaming smile. They showered her with love for being simple and grounded.

Take a look Divyanka's photos here:

On the work front, Divyanka was last seen in Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein opposite . The show went off-air after successfully running for six years. Ever since then, fans have been yearning to see Divyanka spread her magic onscreen again. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

