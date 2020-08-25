Divyanka Tripathi has the BEST reply for Ankita Bhargava who wished she has a baby by next Ganesh Chaturthi

Karan Patel's wife Ankita Bhargava commented on Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's recent post and wished that the actress becomes a mother by upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi. Divyanka's reply will win your heart.

Dahiya is one of the warmest people in the entertainment industry. Recently, Divyanka and Vivek welcomed Lord Ganesha to their house for the first time. The actress took to her social media handle to share her happiness of inviting Bappa home and how he spread positivity around. The actress shared some pictures from her 'happy' Ganpati celebrations at home with Vivek and penned down a heartwarming post of hosting Bappa for the first time. She wrote, 'Our Ganu was love at first sight.'

She further expressed that though Ganeshji stayed with them for a short time, it was a pleasant and peaceful time with the deity. Within moments, fans went gaga over DiVek's pictures with Lord Ganesha, and showered them with love. However, it was 's wife Ankita Bhargava's comment that grabbed eyeballs. Like many of Divyanka and Vivek's fans, Ankita also hoped that the duo embraced parenthood soon and introduce them to their little DiVek. Divyanka was quick to reply to Ankita's family planning comment on her post and responded with the best reply, which will win fans' hearts.

Commenting on Divyanka's post, Ankita wrote, 'Having him come over is the most beautiful feeling ever. God bless you guys with more and more happiness! Next year Gannu bhaiya ko company dene ke liye koi Baal Ganesha hona chahiye!'

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress replied to Ankita with a witty yet sweet comment. She wrote, 'It's a beautiful start. I'm happy he chose us as well. By, the way, Abhi tumhare baal Ganesha is giving us more joy.' Fans were swooned by Divyanka and Ankita's fun-loving banter in the comment section and couldn't stop gushing over their bond.

Take a look at Divyanka's post here:

Meanwhile, rumours of Divyanka being pregnant or having a baby have been doing rounds months after the actress tied the knot with Vivek. Reacting to the same, Divyanka had previously told Pinkvilla that she finds the speculations of her and Vivek expecting a baby 'awkwardly funny.' What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

