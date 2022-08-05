Divyanka Tripathi has a ‘moment of self discovery’ as she reads script of her upcoming project; PIC

Divyanka Tripathi is among the most loved actresses in the telly industry. She is often trending on social media for her professional life as well as her personal life. The actress rose to fame with her role of Ishita in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatien and was last seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She was the first runner-up of the season hosted by Rohit Shetty and she was given the title of ‘Dhaakad’ for her performance. The actress has not been in any show for a time now but it seems like she has taken up a project.

In the recent post shared by Banoo Main Teri Dulhann actress, she is seen seated comfortably with her reading glasses on and script in her hand. She sported a white casual t-shirt with blue comfortable lowers. Her hair is tied up and she also wore red lipstick. There is a pile of spiral binds in front of her as she goes through them. She captioned the post, “A moment of self discovery through the character I play.” It seems like the actress will be an interesting and refreshing character in her new project.

See the post here-

She earlier took to her Instagram handle and shared a monochrome picture of her showing half the side of her face and can be seen intensely gazing at the camera. Sharing this photo, she captioned, "Parde mein rehne do.. #InMaking". Fans took to her comments section and expressed their excitement about her upcoming project.

Divyanka Tripathi's professional life

On the professional front, Divyanka has proven her acting mettle in numerous shows such as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Banu Main Teri Dulhan, Intezaar, Teri Meri Love Stories, Mrs. And Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, etc. She also participated in Nach Baliye 8 and Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11.

