Divyanka Tripathi has a solution for not being able to travel; Shares throwback video with Vivek Dahiya

, married to Vivek Dahiya, is among the most popular actresses in the television industry. She is very active on social media and often shares pictures and videos with Vivek. The actress recently shared a video as she expressed that she is missing going on vacation. The actress shared a throwback video of her prior vacations with the hubby.

In the video, the actress is seen enjoying holidays with her husband in different places as they are seen in different locations in warm and winter clothing, beachwear, etc. Divyanka talks about missing going on vacations and the fact that she cannot go, the actress resorted to make a video of the good old memories from her previous trips. She and Vivek Dahiya are seen happy and enjoying the trips.

Divyanka Tripathi met her Vivek Dahiya on the sets of the popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. They started dating for some time and the duo got married in the year 2016. They are very social as a couple and often share lovey-dovey posts for one another on social media. The couple celebrated their 5th anniversary a few months back.