Divyanka Tripathi to Karan Patel: Celebs who had a messy breakup

There have been times when celebrities have found love on television shows. Some found love on reality shows or serial sets and even married each other. However, there are many celebrities who instead of marrying, ended their relationships. Television celebrities like Karan Patel, Divyanka Tripathi, and others found love among their co-actors but were out of love soon, and their messy breakups hit the headlines.

Their break-ups were shocking for their fans too. The celebrities even put allegations on each other after parting ways. Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar were the recent ones who were seen hitting each other with allegations and also making the headlines. It is also reported that Anusha has been approached by Bigg Boss 15 makers. Karan is already inside the house. Today, we will be seeing the celebrities who had a messy breakup and still hit the headlines.

Divyanka Tripathi and Sharad Malhotra:

They were dating for seven years and were going strong. But things went south and they decided to call off their relationship. The couple issued a joint statement but didn’t give any reason for their breakup. It was heartbreaking for their fans too. Rumours said that Sharad was cheating on Divyanka and she came to know about this.

Karan Patel and Kamya Punjabi:

They were very much in love and fans also loved their pair. But then, suddenly they parted ways. Later on, Karan got married to Ankita Bhargava and Kamya also got married. They are happy in their respective relationship.

Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar:

Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra parted ways last year. They were quite open about their relationship. But their breakup was very messy. It was seen that both the parties were putting allegations on each other. Karan and Anusha were together for three-and-a-half years before they broke up last year. They had co-hosted the reality show MTV Love School.

Karan Singh and Jennifer Winget:

The couple met and got married. However, this was the first marriage of Karan Singh. They were married for two years but Karan’s flirting nature was one of the reasons for the divorce. Karan is now married to Bipasha Basu.

Sara Khan and Ali Merchant:

They got married on the reality show Bigg Boss. Their marriage was also reported to be fake but after coming out of the show the couple parted ways. It was reported that their breakup was because of financial issues.

