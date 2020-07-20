  1. Home
Divyanka Tripathi on Karan Patel playing Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay: He’ll play it with more conviction

As Karan Patel is all set to take over our television screens as Mr Bajaj from Kasautii Zindagii Kay, his Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Divyanka Tripathi shared her excitement about the same.
Divyanka Tripathi on Karan Patel playing Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay: He’ll play it with more convictionDivyanka Tripathi on Karan Patel playing Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay: He’ll play it with more conviction
Karan Patel, who had won millions of hearts with his performance as Raman Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has been making the headlines ever since he has been roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s much talked about Kasautii Zindagii Kay. To note, he will be seen playing the role of Mr Bajaj in the show. The makers have recently released a teaser of his entry in the family drama and it has received a thunderous response from the audience. Interestingly, not just the audience, Karan’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Divyanka Tripathi is also excited to watch him as Mr Bajaj.

Sharing her excitement about the same, Divyanka asserted that she has been blown over watching Karan as Mr Bajaj and believes he will play the role with a lot of conviction. “Looking at Karan in the new dapper avatar as Mr Bajaj was something I was looking forward to since I saw him in Mr.Bajaj's shoes. 6 years of working with him and getting to know him in person, I am sure he will portray this role with more conviction. For me, Raman Bhalla will always be my favourite but I am blown over by seeing Karan as Mr Bajaj. He has got his aura, which he brings for the character of Mr Bajaj, and I can't wait to watch him on screen,” the actress was quoted saying.

Furthermore, Divyanka also shared her experience of shooting with Karan for Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and recalled how the actor used to memorized everyone’s dialogue. She added, “I still remember while shooting with him he used to remember everyone's lines and dialogues. He was always prepared for the upcoming scenes and looking at him in Mr Bajaj's shoes, I am only proud of him and wish him all the best."

