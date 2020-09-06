Divyanka Tripathi lights up the internet with a 'selfie' flaunting her flawless skin; Fans call her 'gorgeous'

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya took to her social media handle to share an endearing selfie, and fans cannot stop gushing over her beauty. Take a look.

Think of the most loved, beautiful, and talented actresses in the Indian Television Industry, and Dahiya's name will shine right at the top. With time, Divyanka's style has changed drastically, and today she is touted to be a fashionista of the Telly world. Be it western attires or ethnic outfits, Diyvanka knows how to ace any look, and carry it with panache. If we had to define Divyanka's style statement, she believes in keeping it simple and elegant.

Though she is quite experimental, she does not overdo things. Even when it comes to makeup, she likes keeping it light, which just some blush and lipstick. Well, with the beautiful features that Divyanka has, who wouldn't want to show it off! Just some hours ago, Divyanka added glitter to everyone's weekend mood, as she shared a happy Sunday selfie on her Instagram handle, leaving everyone awestruck. The diva shared a close-up selfie, flaunting her infectious smile, and it has completely lit up the internet.

In the picture, Divyanka is seen wearing a cherry-red outfit, as she flaunts her flawless skin. With dewy makeup, pink lips, filled-in brows, twinkling eyes, and open tresses, Divyanka looks every bit beautiful. She accessorized her outfit with a gold chain having a normal-sized pendant. Divyanka's glowing skin has wowed fans, and they cannot stop gushing over her. Just like fans, looks like Divyanka was also left speechless, as she only posted a heart emoji in the caption.

Within moments, her fans bombarded her with compliments, and many called her 'gorgeous.' TV actor Reyaansh Vir Chadha was also left smitten by the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress's picture and commented calling it 'Prettiest.'

Meanwhile, yesterday (September 5, 2020), on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, Divyanka shared a beautiful post dedicated to her family. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

