Divyanka Tripathi looks beautiful in a black dress, tells how her mood is today; PIC

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has ended now and the lead actress of the show Divyanka Tripathi is missing from the television screen. Her fans are also missing her and often ask about the next project. However, in between, she was seen in Crime Patrol and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. To mark her presence, she is very much active on the social handle and always shares a lot of pictures. Today, the actress has shared an adorable picture of her and even revealed her mood with fans.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, the actress wrote, “This kinda mood today..Sound ON.” Divyanka is wearing a black printed dress and was seen posing in her drawing hall. She opted for subtle makeup with pink colour lipstick. And not to miss is her small heart pendant with chain. As soon as she dropped the picture, fans called her beautiful. In an interview shared by Hindustan Times, the actress mentioned that she is waiting for a power-packed role in her career.

The actress had made to the news for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. She had reportedly denied the role of Priya. Well, on Sunday, the actress had shared a picture in which she revealed her love for ice cream.

Take a look at the photo here:

Divyanka’s role as Ishita Iyer in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is still fresh in the audience's minds. She was seen in Banu Main Teri Dulhan, Intezaar, Teri Meri Love Stories, and Mrs And Mr Sharma Allahabadwale.

