Divyanka Tripathi looks chic as she poses in a floral design red lehenga; See PHOTO

Divyanka Tripathi is deemed as one of the most fashionable actresses in the television industry. She adds a personal touch to her outfits, which often makes her outfits trend on social media. The actress can easily carry both traditional wear and modern outfits. Divyanka Tripathi enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often shares pictures as well as videos on social media. She has recently shared a picture in marvellous red lehenga.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Divyanka Tripathi has shared a magnificent picture of herself on social media. She has sported heavily embroidery work floral red lehenga. Her hair is in light curls and she has accessorized her look with a beautiful head accessory. She had worn a statement ring, and her makeup is flawless. She is standing and she looks at distant space. She has put one hand in the pocket given in the skirt.

See post here:

A lot of fans of the actress are amazed by the pocket stitched in her lehenga. Some commented, “Pocket is cool”, another wrote, “Drop-Dead gorgeous!!!”, “Nice pocket”, “Pockets cool idea!”. One fan wrote, “I just love this lehenga with pocket will definitely get one for me”. Another said, “Wowwwww ma'am gorgeous”, “Such a beauty @divyankatripathidahiya di,u are sooo beautiful”.

On the work front, Divyanka was adored by fans in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She was also seen as the host of Crime Patrol for a limited series. She was last seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, in which she was the first runner-up. She was highly appreciated for her stunts. Her fans are waiting to see her on TV again.



Also read- PIC: Divyanka Tripathi paints the town red with an ethnic look: I knew black was my colour until I wore red