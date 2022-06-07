Divyanka Tripathi looks elegant as she steps out in a stylish black suit with pink sunglasses; PICS

Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most popular actors in the entertainment sector. The actress rose to fame with the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She was also seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, where she became the first runner up. The actress is known for her impeccable fashion sense and can sport both Indian and western outfits with ease. Divyanka Tripathi enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often shares pictures of herself with her fans. The actress is looking gorgeous in her recent pictures as she steps out in traditional wear.

The actress recently took to social media to share a glimpse of herself in Indian wear. She has sported a black suit with floral detailing. She paired the look with a baby pink dupatta. She accessorized the look with black flat footwear, a blush pink sling bag and pink sunglasses. She also sported silver jhumkas and light make-up as she stepped out of her house. The actress looked marvellous in the gorgeous suit. She captioned, “Morning sunshine Wishing you a joyous day!”

See the post here-

Her former co-actor Ruhaanika Dhawan commented, “Sundar sundar”, singer Ankit Tiwari commented, “So pretty”. A fan wrote, “Drop dead gorgeous” and another said, “You looking so beautiful in salvar suite”, “Wowww good morning sunshine, You look soo pretty love”, “Damn beautiful”, etc.

Recently, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya were seen vacationing in Thailand and shared some amazing pictures and videos on their social media. They were giving a digital tour of Thailand to their Instagram family and followers through their social media posts. The actress was also seen visiting some other tourist spots during the trip. Divyanka surely enjoyed every moment in Thailand without worrying about changing outfits at various locations.

