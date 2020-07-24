  1. Home
Divyanka Tripathi looks entrancing in her new monochrome PHOTO courtesy Vivek Dahiya's photography skills

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya often keeps on sharing candid pictures and videos on social media. However, her latest monochrome picture stands out as a special one as it has been clicked by Vivek Dahiya.
2751 reads Mumbai
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is frequently active on social media and makes sure to treat her fans with pictures and videos from time to time. Most of the time, it’s her social media PDAs and hilarious banter with husband Vivek Dahiya that grab our attention. The couple has been married for four years and also celebrated their wedding anniversary a few days back. Meanwhile, the two of them are currently making the most of their quarantine period indulging in various activities.

Both Vivek and Divyanka have a passion for photography and this is evident from their social media posts too. As we speak of this, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress has shared a monochrome picture in which she looks undeniably pretty. And yet again, the credit for this amazing picture goes to her hubby dearest. She has mentioned it in her caption too and writes, “Shot by Mr (implying Vivek Dahiya). Divyanka is seen wearing a black outfit and has tied up her hair into a sleek ponytail.”

Check out her Instagram post below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Shot by Mr #BnW vivekdahiya

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (divyankatripathidahiya) on

On the work front, Divyanka was last seen in a web series opposite Rajiv Khandelwal last year that also marked her digital debut. Prior to that, the actress was a part of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in which she played the female lead, Dr. Ishita Bhalla aka Ishimaa. The popular show also featured Karan Patel, Anita Hassanandani, Aditi Bhatia, and others in the lead roles. However, it went off-air sometime back and is being replaced by Yeh Hai Chahatein.

Credits :Instagram

