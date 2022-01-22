Divyanka Tripathi looks gorgeous in black gown as gets on the trend & grooves to ‘Doob gayi hu’; VIDEO

Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most popular actress of the television industry. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and regularly posts pictures and videos of herself. The actress is active on social media and loves to take part in latest trends. Divyanka recently shared a dance video on a trending song of Dhvani Bhanushali. She looks spectacular as she dances on the track.

The song ‘Doob Gayi Mai’ is viral on social media. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame also joined the trend as she shared a video on the song. She has worn a black high slit gown, with embellishment on the shoulders. Her hair is in curls and she has applied a deep red lipstick. She has worn stone jewels on her hand and ears. She wrote in the caption, “Lo main bhi #DoobGai! Going with the trend!”

Divyanka Tripathi’s reel is getting lots of appreciation from her fans. One wrote, “Uffff omg love you”. Another wrote, “Adorable beauty”, “so sweet always awesome”, etc.

Divyanka was last seen on TV screen on the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, where she performed numerous dangerous stunts. She was given the title of Dhakad and was the first runner up of the season. Apart from the show, she has also done a music video named Babul Ka Vedha.



