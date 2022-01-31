Divyanka Tripathi looks gorgeous as she strikes a pose in candy floss traditional attire

Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most popular actresses of the entertainment industry. She is appreciated for her acting chops and fashionable looks. She also enjoys a massive fan following on social media and loves to shares pictures of herself for her fans. She also likes to take part in the latest trends. Divyanka has shared pictures of herself in a gorgeous pink attire.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame shared picture of herself donning a mirror embroidery work crop top with multi layer trousers. She had also worn a sheer pink dupatta with it. She her worn gold toned ring and golden heels.

See post here:

Her fans are amazed by her stunning traditional looks and dropped hearts emojis. Actress Akansha Puri commented, “Oh my god look at you stunning!”

On the work front, Divyanka and Karan Patel's onscreen chemistry in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was adored by fans. She was also seen as the host of Crime Patrol for a limited series. She was last seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, in which she was first runner up. She was highly appreciated for her stunts. Her fans are waiting to see her on TV again. She was in news for dropping the offer of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.



Also read- Do you know what Sunday means for Divyanka Tripathi? Check out the caption of her latest throwback PICS