Divyanka Tripathi looks gorgeous in a traditional outfit as she flashes her beaming smile in a monochrome PIC

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya often shares bits and pieces related to her life on social media. Meanwhile, check out her latest monochrome picture.

Dahiya- a name that does not need any introduction. She is one of the most popular actresses of the Indian television industry in current times. The actress has been a part of numerous popular shows including Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Viraasat, Adaalat, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and others. She has showcased her acting prowess in every show till now and continues winning the hearts of the audience with her stellar performances. The stunning diva is frequently active on social media too.

As we speak of this, Divyanka has recently shared a black and white picture on her Instagram handle in which she looks gorgeous in a traditional outfit and matching jewellery. She has shared this picture as a part of the challenge to share monochrome photos for supporting women empowerment. Talking about the same, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress writes, “Ever wonder what this #BnWChallange is about? It's to acknowledge that we women stand together in solidarity against atrocities towards us across globe. World may be advancing yet we see the cases of femicide, female foeticide, domestic violence or inequality in personal and professional front- acts that drain the colours off a woman's soul. We women are announcing with these posts, that we are there for each other. TOGETHER WE WON'T BREAK!”

On the work front, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was last seen in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in which she was praised for her role as Ishita. The actress also made her digital debut with a web series last year. Talking about her personal life, Divyanka is married to Vivek Dahiya and the two of them make for one of the most adorable couples of Indian telly town.

